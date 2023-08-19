Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,010 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 653.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 622,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. 7,510,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $102.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

