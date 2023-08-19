Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 2,618,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,583. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.