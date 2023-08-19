Logan Ridge Finance Co. (LRFC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.26 on August 31st

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.22.

Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRFC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.