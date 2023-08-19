London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.33

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and traded as low as $103.19. London Stock Exchange Group shares last traded at $103.19, with a volume of 1,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($125.59) to GBX 9,967 ($126.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

