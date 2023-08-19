L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCYFree Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.00.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

LRLCY opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. L’Oréal has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

