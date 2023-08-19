Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.32. 780,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.