LPL Financial LLC Buys 131,103 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $67,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

