LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 417,178 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $66,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

TFC stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

