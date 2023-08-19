LPL Financial LLC Has $64.93 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $64,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $325.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.