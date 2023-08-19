LPL Financial LLC Has $78.30 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $78,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $160.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

