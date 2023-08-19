LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $69,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

