LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.78% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $73,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 1,885,673 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,643,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4,647.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 891,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,280,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 869,086 shares in the last quarter.

CGGR stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

