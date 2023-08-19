LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,148,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 447,782 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

