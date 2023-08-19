LPL Financial LLC Purchases 187,476 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Williams Companies worth $72,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

