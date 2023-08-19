LPL Financial LLC Purchases 190,984 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190,984 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $82,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 136,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.52 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

