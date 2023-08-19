LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.10. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSI Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $139,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2,724.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.