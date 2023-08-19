Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.90.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,287. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

