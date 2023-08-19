Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.49 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.20-$0.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.98 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.