Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.90.

Lumentum Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity at Lumentum

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $47.98. 2,704,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lumentum by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $17,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

