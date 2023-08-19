Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Luxfer Stock Down 0.5 %

Luxfer stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 117,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,378. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $310.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Luxfer by 106.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Further Reading

