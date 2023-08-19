LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
