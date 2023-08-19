LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

