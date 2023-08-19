LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Trimmed by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Report on LYB

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.