M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDC

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.2 %

MDC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 656,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,170 shares of company stock worth $61,281,785 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.