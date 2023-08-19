Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of M traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,767,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,939. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Macy’s by 2,613.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.