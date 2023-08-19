Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $178.09 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

