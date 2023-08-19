Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 3.7 %

MSGS stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.87.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.