Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 14,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $592.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

