Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Magna International by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

