Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at $572,198. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 533,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,209.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
