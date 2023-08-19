Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. 837,281 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

