Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 379.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.32. 448,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

