Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of REGN traded up $15.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $812.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $750.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

