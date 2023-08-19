Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,618 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

