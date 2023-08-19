MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

