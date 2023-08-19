MAI Capital Management Buys 345 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.