MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,073,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

