MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $462.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

