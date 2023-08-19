MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.