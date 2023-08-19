MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $181.96.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

