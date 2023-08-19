MAI Capital Management Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,973,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

