MAI Capital Management Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

