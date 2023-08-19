MAI Capital Management Has $3.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $73.09.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

