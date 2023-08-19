MAI Capital Management Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $484.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.21 and its 200 day moving average is $453.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

