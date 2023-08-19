MAI Capital Management Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 864.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after buying an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

