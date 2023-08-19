MAI Capital Management Invests $3.79 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2,240.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

