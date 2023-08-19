MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 restated a "maintains" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $245.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

