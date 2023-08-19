MAI Capital Management Purchases 437 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.10 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.