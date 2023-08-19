MAI Capital Management Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $532.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.