MAI Capital Management Sells 1,877 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.