Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.

Further Reading

